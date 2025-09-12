Daily Deals

The LISEN Qi2 Charging Station is $35 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Amazon has the Qi2 charging station by LISEN marked $35 off, which is a whopping 50% discount for the wireless charger.


The MagSafe charger is a foldable 3-in-1 charger that can give you up to 15W of wireless charging, 5W for wirelessly charging Apple Watches and 5W as well for AirPods, allowing you to charge multiple devices at once. You get more space in your desktop setup with an organized charging station that has multiple functions, such as a MagSafe charger stand or phone stand.

You can bring the charger with you during travels because it is only 1.5cm thick, fitting easily in your suitcase, laptop bag, case, or backpack. It eliminates the need for you to carry multiple chargers and wires for your devices.


The Lisen Qi2 charging station is made of durable materials like metal crafted with high quality, and not cheap. The charging station isn’t flimsy and won’t be fully lifted when you place the charger down or pick it up. If you are looking for a sturdy charging station for your devices, the Lisen charger is the perfect choice. Get yours today at half the price!

