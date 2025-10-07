Daily Deals

The M3 iPad Air 11-inch 128GB Wi-Fi is $150 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The M3 iPad Air 11-inch 128GB Wi-Fi is $150 Off

Amazon Prime Day has the 11-inch M3 iPad Air 128GB Wi-Fi marked $150 off.


Featuring the M3 chip, the M3 iPad Air provides its user with reliable, speedy performance for demanding tasks like editing videos and photos and playing high-graphics game titles, and smooth operation to boost your daily productivity. Wi-Fi 6E paves the way for fast and stable connections so you can work anywhere. 
The device has an 11-inch Liquid Retina Display made with advanced technology like ultralow reflectivity and True Tone to give its users an immersive viewing experience. With a 12MP Wide Back camera and a 12MP Center Stage front camera, you will look clear and professional when you are in a meeting and delivering a presentation, and you can capture photos and videos in 4K.

Preview Product Price
Apple iPad Air 11-inch with M3 chip Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, 12MP Front/Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Blue Apple iPad Air 11-inch with M3 chip Built for Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, 12MP... $599.00 $449.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

