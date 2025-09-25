Daily Deals

The M4 14-inch MacBook Pro 512GB is $300 Off 

By Samantha Wiley
Amazon has the M4 14-inch MacBook Pro at $300 off. The computer is powered by the M4 Chip so your computer can handle tough tasks and activities like editing softwares, coding apps, graphic heavy games, and tackle your daily workflow or school projects.


The device features a Liquid Retina XDR Display that has a contrast of 1,000,000:1 and can support a peak brightness of 1600 nits, allowing for immersive viewing when playing games or watching movies, giving you an unparalleled experience! The MacBook Pro has 512GB of storage to safekeep your info, store your games, school or work documents, creative projects, videos, photos and shows in one place. You can easily connect your devices and peripherals via Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, an SDXC card slot, MagSafe 3, and the headphone jack.

If you are looking to upgrade to a powerful and reliably fast laptop, get the M4 14-inch MacBook Air and save money today!

Preview Product Price
Apple 2024 MacBook Pro Laptop with M4 chip with 10‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage; Space Black Apple 2024 MacBook Pro Laptop with M4 chip with 10‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU: Built for Apple... $1,599.00 $1,299.00Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

