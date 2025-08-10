The M4 14-inch MacBook Pro 512GB SSD is $300 Off On Amazon

Daily Deals

By Samantha Wiley
On today’s deals on Amazon, the M4 14-inch MacBook Pro with 512 SSD is marked $300 off. Powered by the M4 Chip, you will be able to do your tasks and activities for the day efficiently. This can be used for gaming or for working and studying.

Featuring a Liquid Retina XDR 14.2-inch Display with sustained brightness at 1000 nits, and 1600 nits of max brightness, you can see everything brightly and clearly, making this MacBook perfect for watching and playing games. It features a six speaker system with spatial audio to make the experience even more immersive. The MacBook Pro comes with a 12MP center stage camera for recording and meetings, and 3 studio quality microphones so you can be seen and heard clearly. 

Apple Intelligence gives you the best security you could look for in your devices, ensuring that no one but you can access the data inside your computer. Upgrade to a MacBook Pro today!

