The M4 Mac Mini 16GB 256GB Is $100 Off

Amazon has the M4 Mac Mini at $100 off, which is a great offer for a small and compact device of pure power with Apple Intelligence support and a redesign around Apple Silicon.

The M4 Mac Mini is measured at 5×5 inches, and is powered by the M4 Chip. You can place the Mac Mini seamlessly into your setup. It won’t take up a lot of space on your work or study area and can fit just right beside your monitor or anywhere on your table.

The Mac Mini has iPhone mirroring, you can control and view the contents of your iPhone with this feature like copy and pasting, answering calls, and sending messages to people. You can connect an HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet and Thunderbolt Port at the back of the device, and use USB-C ports facing front.

If you are looking for a compact desktop computer for your setup, the M4 Mac Mini is the ideal choice. Order yours now!

