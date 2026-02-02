Daily Deals

The M4 Mac Mini 16GB 512GB Is $110 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Amazon has the M4 Mac Mini 16GB 512GB marked $110 off. The device features a compact design with the M4 chip, letting you blitz through your workloads with the fast and powerful chip. The Mac Mini is measured at 5.5 inches, packing incredible speed into a device you could easily fit into your setup. You can perform heavy tasks as the device sustains peak performance backed by a reliable cooling system.


It is equipped with convenient connections with USB-C ports front-facing, a headphone jack, HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet and a Thunderbolt Port for efficient setups, fast transfer speeds and quick access. The device is made for Apple intelligence, the personal AI system that helps you get things done, improving your performance and provides you with groundbreaking privacy and security ensuring that no one but you has access to your computer data. Grab the M4 Mac Mini while it’s on sale!

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reports that the revamped personalized Siri is planned for release next month. It is still uncertain if Apple will host a big event to exhibit the personalized AI and the upgrades or if briefings will be held privately with the media. The revamped Siri is involved in the iOS 26.4 update with beta being available next month and then the public will be able to access the new AI in March or April. The revamped AI will be accessible for consumers who have an iPhone 15 Pro or recent model. SIri is anticipated to be even better by the time iOS 27 comes as the company is thinking of turning Siri into a chatbot, full out, where users can have conversations with the AI. This will turn the AI into something similar to Gemini and ChatGPT but it is built-into Apple devices like the iPad, Mac and iPhone and can be used without an app.
