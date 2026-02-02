The M4 Mac Mini 16GB 512GB Is $110 Off

Amazon has the M4 Mac Mini 16GB 512GB marked $110 off. The device features a compact design with the M4 chip, letting you blitz through your workloads with the fast and powerful chip. The Mac Mini is measured at 5.5 inches, packing incredible speed into a device you could easily fit into your setup. You can perform heavy tasks as the device sustains peak performance backed by a reliable cooling system.

It is equipped with convenient connections with USB-C ports front-facing, a headphone jack, HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet and a Thunderbolt Port for efficient setups, fast transfer speeds and quick access. The device is made for Apple intelligence, the personal AI system that helps you get things done, improving your performance and provides you with groundbreaking privacy and security ensuring that no one but you has access to your computer data. Grab the M4 Mac Mini while it’s on sale!