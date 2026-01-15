The M4 Mac mini 24GB/512GB is $109 Off

Amazon has the M4 Mac Mini with 24GB 512GB specs marked $109 off. The small yet powerful Mac mini desktop is measured at 5.5 inches, made to fit in your setup seamlessly without the added bulk. It is powered by the M4 chip and runs on macOS Apple Silicon, allowing for a fast and smooth performance for a fluid workflow.

The Mac mini was made for Apple Intelligence, the personal AI system made to help you get things done and make life easier. It also has groundbreaking security protections ensuring that no one else but you can access the data in your Apple device.

There are many convenient connections you can use with the Mac Mini, like an HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, Thunderbolt, headphone jack and USB-C ports. You can connect it to another external monitor, and sync it with your iPhone to boost your productivity. Grab the M4 Mac mini today!