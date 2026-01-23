The M4 Mac Mini 256GB is $100 Off

Amazon has the M4 Mac mini 256GB marked $100 off. The device is measured at just 5.5 inches, but don’t let the size fool you. It is powered by the M4 chip for fluid, strong, and smooth performance. The convenient size allows you to fit your Mac mini into your setup seamlessly.

You can set up your peripherals with HDMI, Thunderbolt, USB-C ports at the front, a headphone jack, and a Gigabit Ethernet. You can connect an external monitor and charge devices with the Mac mini. It is made for Apple Intelligence, making things easier for you and offering protection with groundbreaking data safety features.

Workspace apps like Adobe Creative Cloud, Microsoft 365, and other tools run fast with Apple Silicon, increasing your productivity without encountering lag. Storage of 256GB offers plenty of room for daily tasks, light coding and creative work, and allows for more savings for a M4 Mac Mini base model that’s a powerhouse. Grab yours today!