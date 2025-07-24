Daily Deals

The M4 Mac mini 512GB is $80 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The Mac mini is a mini desktop computer with a lot to offer. Today, the 16GB memory and 512GB storage variant is down to just $719 from its original price of $800 on Amazon.

What better way to pair your iPhone with than a Mac mini? All your apps work with some extra features such as iPhone Mirroring, copying and pasting across devices, FaceTime calls, Messages, and more. All the apps run without issues or slowdowns, thanks to the M4 chip. What’s more, you can access Apple Intelligence so you can get more things done with less effort.

The Mac mini is just 5×5 inches, but it’s packed with premium hardware and connectivity. You can place it near a monitor so it’s neat and unobtrusive. Connect all your peripherals, such as your keyboard, mouse, and display, to HDMI or Thunderbolt to either the front or back ports. Buy it today!

Preview Product Price
Apple 2024 Mac mini Desktop Computer with M4 chip with 10‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, 16GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage, Gigabit Ethernet. Works with iPhone/iPad Apple 2024 Mac mini Desktop Computer with M4 chip with 10‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU: Built for... $799.00 $730.44Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon
