The M4 Mac Mini is $130 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The M4 Mac Mini is $130 Off

Apple’s tiniest Mac has a lot of features you’d want in a desktop. Today, the M4 Mac mini 16GB memory and 256GB SSD is down to just $469 from its original price of $600 on Amazon.

The M4 Mac mini is powered by the latest M4 chip. Measuring only 5 inches by 5 inches, you should be able to fit it seamlessly in your desk and enjoy the 10-core GPU and 10-core CPU with the latest and most demanding apps and games. As for connections, you get front-facing USB-C ports, a headphone jack, an ethernet port, HDMI, and Thunderbolt, ensuring your peripherals and accessories have their own place. For those who have other Apple devices, the Mac mini works seamlessly on the iPhone, featuring sending messages via Mac and iPhone mirroring, just to name a few.

It’s worth noting that the M4 Mac mini supports Apple Intelligence for greater efficiency. Get it today!

