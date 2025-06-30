The M4 Mac mini with 24GB Memory and 512GB Storage is $150 Off

The Mac mini is the perfect desktop if you want a clean and aesthetically pleasing setup. Today, the M4 Mac mini with 24GB of Unified Memory and 512GB SSD storage is down to just $849 from its original price of $1,000 on Amazon.

Advertisements

The M4 Mac mini is truly versatile, offering connectivity through several ports. You’ll love the front-facing USB-C ports for charging or connecting peripherals, as well as the HDMI and Thunderbolt ports for your display and others. Inside is the latest M4 chip, which can make short work of apps and demanding tools. It has Apple Intelligence to help you get things done with less effort.

Communicating with other Apple devices is a snap, and the footprint just measures five by five inches. All your apps will run lightning-fast the moment you turn it on. Get the discounted M4 Mac mini with 24GB RAM and 512GB SSD today!