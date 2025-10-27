The M5 13-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi 7 256GB is $50 Off

Daily Deals

By Samantha Wiley
The new M5 iPad Pro with a 13-inch screen and 256GB storage is already being sold at a $50 discount on Amazon. The latest iPad Pro is powered by the next-generation M5 chip, giving your device upgraded power and faster speed when performing tasks for school or your home office, creating content, editing, adding animations, and gaming.


The M5 iPad Pro features an Ultra Retina XDR 13-inch Display made with advanced technology like Nano-texture display glass, True Tone, P3 Wide Color, Pro motion to give the user a great viewing experience with precise contrast and an extremely bright screen.

Wi-Fi 7 along with the Apple-made N1 chip enables a fast connection, allowing you to download documents, videos, apps, and more at great speed. The M5 iPad Pro can run the new iPadOS with an intuitive Liquid Glass Design.

If you are looking for a high-end iPad to help you efficiently manage your workflow and boost your productivity, get the new M5 iPad Pro now!

