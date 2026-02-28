The M5 iPad Pro 512GB is $199 Off

Daily Deals

By Samantha Wiley
The M5 iPad Pro features iPadOS 26 with capabilities that make things easier. You can control, organize, and enjoy flexible window options along with a new Liquid Glass design. It features the next-generation M5 chip for fast and strong performance.


The device features an 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR Display, the most advanced display in the world, made with technology like P3 wide color, ProMotion, True Tone, precise contrast, extreme brightness, and a Nano-texture display glass in 1TB or 2TB specs.

The camera of the device features a 12MP wide and center stage camera with adaptive True Tone flash.

The M5 iPad Pro offers Wi-Fi 7 with the Apple N1 chip for fast wireless connections, allowing for transferring of videos, photos, large files, and documents virtually anywhere. Grab the M5 iPad Pro 512GB for $199 off for a strong and fast performance on Amazon today!

