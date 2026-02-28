The M5 iPad Pro 512GB is $199 Off

The M5 iPad Pro features iPadOS 26 with capabilities that make things easier. You can control, organize, and enjoy flexible window options along with a new Liquid Glass design. It features the next-generation M5 chip for fast and strong performance.

The device features an 11-inch Ultra Retina XDR Display, the most advanced display in the world, made with technology like P3 wide color, ProMotion, True Tone, precise contrast, extreme brightness, and a Nano-texture display glass in 1TB or 2TB specs.

The camera of the device features a 12MP wide and center stage camera with adaptive True Tone flash.

The M5 iPad Pro offers Wi-Fi 7 with the Apple N1 chip for fast wireless connections, allowing for transferring of videos, photos, large files, and documents virtually anywhere. Grab the M5 iPad Pro 512GB for $199 off for a strong and fast performance on Amazon today!