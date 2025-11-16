The M5 MacBook Pro 14-inch 16GB RAM/ 512GB Is $123 Off

The 14-inch M5 MacBook Pro has been spotted with the lowest price with a discount of $123.

The premium laptop from Apple is powered by the M5 chip, making the device stronger and faster for creative and professional tasks or gaming. The M5 MacBook Pro features a stronger GPU with each core, featuring a built-in Neutral Accelerator, along with a good amount of RAM for heavy use, so you can breeze through your tasks and tackle demanding workloads.

The MacBook Pro has a stunning Liquid Retina XDR Display capable of 1000 nits of sustained brightness with a peak of 1600 nits, and a contrast of 1,000,000:1, making for an immersive viewing experience with crisp details.

The device is built for Apple Intelligence, a personal intelligence system that aids you in expressing yourself, writing, and getting things done effortlessly. It comes with unmatched privacy protections, giving you peace of mind that no one but you can access the data in your device.

