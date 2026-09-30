The M5 Max Mac Studio 36B/512GB is $50 Off

The Mac Studio is a portable, compact device that measures 7.7 inches (square) and fits in most setups you have without it looking out of place. Don’t let the size fool you; this device is powered by the M5 Max chip, bringing next-generation AI performance, allowing you to handle heavy AI workloads and blast through projects.

Major components and Apple silicon that powers the device are made to withstand demanding and heavy AI workloads and run LLMs directly on the Mac Studio, so you can work with AI workflows effortlessly. It is also compatible with Apple Intelligence to help keep things organized and protect your data with groundbreaking security measures.

The device stays cool with an advanced thermal system to sustain prolonged AI work without overheating and operates silently so it doesn’t affect your productivity with unnecessary noise.

Grab the new refreshed M5 Max Mac Studio 36GB/512GB for $50 off on Amazon today!

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