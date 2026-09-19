The M5 Max Mac Studio 36GB/512GB is $49 Off

The Mac Studio has been refreshed, with the strong M5 Max chip providing you with next-generation performance and adding AI capabilities to the device, with the GPUs featuring Neural Accelerators built into each core.

Major components and Apple Silicon powering the device are made to run heavy AI workloads, such as running big LLMs without any struggle. It features Apple Intelligence, the personal AI system that helps keep things organized, and provides you with groundbreaking security, ensuring that no one but you has access to the data on your device.

The device is compact, measuring 7.7 inches, so that it fits into your workspace without taking up much space and making it look out of place. Don’t let the size fool you, because the Mac Studio is powered by the M5 Max chip in a small device.

Enjoy $49 off preorder for the revamped M5 Max Mac Studio 36GB/512GB on Amazon today!

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