Daily Deals

The M6 Mac Mini 16GB/256GB Preorder is $19 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The M6 Mac Mini 16GB/256GB Preorder is $19 Off

The Mac mini is a strong platform, with Apple Silicon to handle demanding AI workloads such as large LLMs that are being run on the device directly. It features Apple Intelligence, allowing you to multitask effortlessly and get things done, and protects you with groundbreaking privacy features.


Don’t let the looks deceive you; the Mac mini measures 5 x 5 inches, but the desktop is powered by the M6 chip, bringing next-generation performance to handle AI workloads.

The M6 Mac Mini 16GB/256GB Preorder is $19 Off

Enjoy up to 32GB of unified memory and 170GB/s memory bandwidth. The device is ultra-compact, allowing you to fit it anywhere on your workspace without making it look out of place. It runs on macOS for more productivity and creativity when using the device.

Pre-orders for the M6 Mac Mini are available, with $19 off its original price on Amazon. Get yours today!

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