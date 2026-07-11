The MacBook Neo 512GB is $109 Off

The MacBook Neo is the latest Mac released by Apple, with a budget-friendly price tag. Powered by the A18 Pro Chip made for Apple Intelligence and AI features, you are able to blitz through daily tasks, workloads, and use AI to simplify your life. All major components of the device and Apple Silicon are made to endure and run on-device AI activities efficiently.

The device features a 13-inch Liquid Retina Display that provides you up to 500 nits of peak brightness and shows everything on the screen HD, with a resolution of 2409 to 1506. Immerse yourself more with sound with a two-side firing speaker with Spatial Audio placing sound all around you.

Get up to 16 hours of battery life with the MacBook Neo, perfect to bring during work or school so you can get work done and take notes effortlessly.

Grab the budget-friendly MacBook Neo 512GB for even cheaper $109 off on Amazon today!

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