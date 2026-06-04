Daily Deals

The MacBook Neo is $9 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The MacBook Neo is $9 Off

The MacBook Neo is a budget-friendly MacBook introduced by Apple in March, powered by the A18 Pro chip for Apple Intelligence and AI capabilities for getting through your day at work or school with AI.


It comes with a wide variety of colors to choose from, featuring a 13-inch Liquid Retina Display with a resolution of 2408-1508. The laptop offers 500 nits of brightness, supporting a billion colors for crisp text and bright images.

The MacBook Neo is $9 Off

The device features a dual-mic array and 1080 FaceTime HD camera so you look and sound good in video recordings, family calls, or business meetings. Enjoy sound all around you with the two-sided speaker with Spatial Audio.

The significant components and Apple Silicon are made to run AI activities efficiently on your device so you can breeze through your workload, keep organized, and express yourself.

Grab the budget-friendly MacBook Neo for $9 off on Amazon today!

Preview Product Price
Apple 2026 MacBook Neo 13-inch Laptop with A18 Pro chip: Built for AI and Apple Intelligence, Liquid Retina Display, 8GB Unified Memory, 256GB SSD Storage, 1080p FaceTime HD Camera; Silver Apple 2026 MacBook Neo 13-inch Laptop with A18 Pro chip: Built for AI and Apple Intelligence, Liquid... Buy on Amazon

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