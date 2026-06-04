The MacBook Neo is $9 Off

The MacBook Neo is a budget-friendly MacBook introduced by Apple in March, powered by the A18 Pro chip for Apple Intelligence and AI capabilities for getting through your day at work or school with AI.

It comes with a wide variety of colors to choose from, featuring a 13-inch Liquid Retina Display with a resolution of 2408-1508. The laptop offers 500 nits of brightness, supporting a billion colors for crisp text and bright images.

The device features a dual-mic array and 1080 FaceTime HD camera so you look and sound good in video recordings, family calls, or business meetings. Enjoy sound all around you with the two-sided speaker with Spatial Audio.

The significant components and Apple Silicon are made to run AI activities efficiently on your device so you can breeze through your workload, keep organized, and express yourself.

Grab the budget-friendly MacBook Neo for $9 off on Amazon today!