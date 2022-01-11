The Media Mac bundle is 69% off

iLounge have a special deal on the Media Mac Bundle, which allows you to add a layer of knowledge in working with photos and videos on your Mac computer.

The Media Mac Bundle will make you more well-rounded in terms of creating and editing professional photos and videos. Some of the more notable skills and apps you’ll gain include easily importing thousands of RAW images, capturing images on videos with absolute precision, the ability to colorize old black and white photos and editing maker tags, GPS, XMP, IPTC and EXIF files.

Being creative has never been this easy or intuitive. Give your photo editing skills a polish and get the Media Mac Bundle right away. Normally, it costs $65 while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $19.99. You get an amazing 69% off with our deal. Grab this once in a lifetime opportunity and level up your craft today!