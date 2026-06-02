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The ORICO 65W 7in1 USB-C Travel Power Strip is $10 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The ORICO 65W 7in1 USB-C Travel Power Strip is $10 Off

The travel power strip features GaN technology to reduce heat generation and energy loss significantly, with the USB-C port giving you 65W max of power for charging your laptop, tablet, or phone to 70% in about 30 minutes.


Charge up to 7 devices at once with 2 USB-A 18W ports, 3 AC outlets, and 2 USB-C 65W ports. You can also use it to power your appliances at home, like hair dryers and an external monitor.

The ORICO 65W 7in1 USB-C Travel Power Strip is $10 Off

The smart design secures the extension cord of the product directly and has a dedicated strap. It features a simple appearance and will not take up too much space in your luggage. Furthermore, it weighs only 10.19oz. The plug has a 45-degree angle and a compact design that you can bring with you during your travels.

Accommodate charging needs during traveling with the ORICO 65W 7in1 USB-C Travel Power Strip for $10 Off on Amazon today!

Preview Product Price
ORICO 65W USB Travel Power Strip, 7 in 1 Charging Station with 3AC, 2 USB-A, 2 USB-C, Flat Plug and 4ft Extension Cord, Fast Charger for MacBook, iPad, iPhone 17/16/15 - TK65 ORICO 65W USB Travel Power Strip, 7 in 1 Charging Station with 3AC, 2 USB-A, 2 USB-C, Flat Plug and... Buy on Amazon

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