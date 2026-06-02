The ORICO 65W 7in1 USB-C Travel Power Strip is $10 Off

The travel power strip features GaN technology to reduce heat generation and energy loss significantly, with the USB-C port giving you 65W max of power for charging your laptop, tablet, or phone to 70% in about 30 minutes.

Charge up to 7 devices at once with 2 USB-A 18W ports, 3 AC outlets, and 2 USB-C 65W ports. You can also use it to power your appliances at home, like hair dryers and an external monitor.

The smart design secures the extension cord of the product directly and has a dedicated strap. It features a simple appearance and will not take up too much space in your luggage. Furthermore, it weighs only 10.19oz. The plug has a 45-degree angle and a compact design that you can bring with you during your travels.

Accommodate charging needs during traveling with the ORICO 65W 7in1 USB-C Travel Power Strip for $10 Off on Amazon today!