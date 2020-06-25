The personal evaporative cooler by AirChill is 29% Off

Nordic Hygge AirChill Personal Evaporative Cooler

If you are looking for the latest evaporative cooler that not only keeps you cool but also humidifies the air, then you should buy the Nordic Hygge AirChill personal evaporative cooler.  When you buy it here, you also get a 29% discount. Now you can purchase it here only for $69.99 instead of $99.

Nordic Hygge AirChill: Personal Evaporative Cooler

It is an advanced portable cooler. It is smaller in size yet has great cooling. It comes with a 4-in-1 solution. It cools the air, humidifies the air it also has an air purifier in it. It also comes with LED lights to create a mood in your room.  It is a great choice for your office or room in the house.

Even though it has a 7-inch size it cools the room quickly. It has a high-speed 9-blade fan that does the trick and gives a quick chill. The fan blows at five different speeds. You can control the cooler with the touch controls displayed on a mini LED touch screen.

This cooler is also silent and only produces sound at 35dB, it is why you can use it at night. Once you recharge the cooler it will run for 4 hours. So, what are you waiting for? If you want to make your hot summer day a cool day, you should purchase this amazing and highly portable evaporative cooler. Now you get a 29% discount when you but it here through this deal.

