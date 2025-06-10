The Powerbeats Pro 2 is $50 Off

Daily Deals

By Samantha Wiley
The Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 is the one to get if you want to focus on running or working out while listening to your favorite tracks. Today, it’s down to just $199.95 from its original price of $250 on Amazon.

The secure-fit earhooks is easily the calling card of the Powerbeats Pro 2. This means the headphones stay locked in no matter how active you are or how vigorous the training. To help you further get into the flow, Beats has integrated the ANC technology as well as Transparency Mode for optimized listening experiences. It’s worth noting that the earbuds has heart rate sensors for pulse measuring, and the H2 chip for efficiency. You can squeeze an impressive 45 hours of playback with the charging case.

The Powerbeats Pro 2 is more than just for workouts. You can do FaceTime calls perfectly if needed. Get the discounted headphones today!

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds - Noise Cancelling, Heart Rate Monitor, IPX4, Up to 45H Battery & Charging Case, Works with Apple & Android - Jet Black Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds - Noise Cancelling, Heart Rate Monitor, IPX4, Up... $249.99 $199.95Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon
