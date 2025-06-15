The Powerbeats Pro 2 is $50 Off

Daily Deals

By Samantha Wiley
The Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 is a great choice if you want zero distractions in your workouts. Today, it’s down to just $199.95 from its original price of $250 on Amazon.

Billed as the most advanced headphone in the Beats lineup, the Powerbeats Pro 2 has secure-fit earhooks that are in a league of their own and noise-cancelling technology that will have you locked in. With the built-in H2 chip, you can get up to a whopping 45 hours of playback on a full charge with the case. Speaking of, the charging case can be juiced up wirelessly and is 33% smaller than the previous Powerbeats Pro’s.

The Powerbeats Pro 2 features Transparency mode when you’re out in the world and Active Noise Cancelling for when you want to hear only the audio playing through the headphones. It also has Personalized Spatial Audio and Adaptive EQ. Get it today!

Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds - Noise Cancelling, Heart Rate Monitor, IPX4, Up to 45H Battery & Charging Case, Works with Apple & Android - Jet Black Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds - Noise Cancelling, Heart Rate Monitor, IPX4, Up... $249.99 $199.95Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon
