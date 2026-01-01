The Powerbeats Pro 2 is $50 Off

Amazon has the Powerbeats Pro 2 marked $50 off. The Powerbeats Pro 2 is the most advanced earphones ever made, featuring earhooks for a secure fit, allowing you to use the earbuds during workouts and sports or physical activity without the accessory falling off.

The best ANC has been integrated into the earbuds so you can lock in and immerse yourself in your workout. It also features transparency mode so you can hear all around you even when you are wearing the earbuds, which can help with safety too.

You can track your heart rate with sensors that pulse more than a hundredtimes per second, giving you info in real-time. It is rated IP4X water and sweat resistant, so it is durable enough to handle training in the heat, snow, and light rain. The earbuds are powered by the H2 chip made by Apple. Grab the Powerbeats Pro 2 today!