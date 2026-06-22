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The PowerBeats Pro 2 is $50 Off

By Samantha Wiley
The PowerBeats Pro 2 is $50 Off

The earphones are perfect for athletes featuring secure-fit earhooks, allowing for comfortable and secure wear when working out and running. Get the best performing ANC made to immerse yourself in the moment to focus and lock in. It features personalized spatial audio, placing sound all around you for an immersive listening experience.


The earbuds feature Heart Rate Monitoring sensors that pulse above 100 times per second to track your pulse in real-time. The PowerBeats Pro are powered by the Apple H2 chip for efficiency and get up to 45 hours of battery life with the charging case.

The PowerBeats Pro 2 is $50 Off

The earbuds are rated IPX4 water and sweat resistant so you can train through heat, snow and rain without damaging the earbuds. The earhooks are reinforced with nickel titanium alloy for flexibility. Get easier control with on-ear buttons on the earbuds and get voice-activated controls.

Get the PowerBeats Pro 2 for $50 off on Amazon today!

Preview Product Price
Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 - Wireless Noise Cancelling Workout Earbuds with Secure- Fit Earhooks, Up to 45-Hour Battery with Charging Case, Sweat & Water Resistant, Heart Rate Monitoring - Jet Black Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 - Wireless Noise Cancelling Workout Earbuds with Secure- Fit Earhooks, Up to... Buy on Amazon

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