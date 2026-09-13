The Studio Display Standard/Tilt Adjustable is $100 Off

The Studio Display has been refreshed! The 27-inch 5K Retina Display supports 600 nits of brightness, P3 wide color, 1 billion colors, and is able to display 14.7 million pixels, making everything on the display, from movies and game graphics to photos, look amazing.

The display comes with a six-speaker sound system with spatial audio, with four force-cancelling woofers to make strong bass, and comes with two tweeters. These speakers sound all around you for an amazing listening experience paired with the 27-inch screen.

The screen comes with two Thunderbolt 5 Ports, charges Macs, two USB-C ports and you can daisy chain up to 4 displays for ultra productivity. Protect your eyes with the anti-reflective coating to prevent eyestrain.

Maximize your productivity and enjoy amazing graphics and sound with the newly refreshed Studio Display Standard/Tilt Adjustable for $100 off on Amazon today!

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