The TESSAN Universal USB-C Travel Adapter is $4 Off

The travel plug adapter is universal and accepts type A, B, C, E, and F plugs in 150 different countries, making it practical for you to bring it during travels. It can charge up to 5 devices at the same time with the 2500W AC outlet and has 4 USB charging ports.

The adapter features an ultra-portable thin design and weighs 4.3oz, allowing you to bring the adapter with you anywhere when you travel, without taking up too much space in your luggage. Enjoy 25W of charging in one port and stay powered on the go.

The USB A1 and A2 ports feature 18W in single-port mode, and tick off many convenience boxes to save the stress of needing to bring multiple adapters with you. Grab it for $4 off on Amazon today to meet all your charging needs!