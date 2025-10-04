Daily Deals

The UGREEN 130W USB-C Car Charger is 35% off

By Samantha Wiley
The UGREEN 130W USB-C Car Charger is 35% off

Amazon has the UGREEN 130W USB-C Car Charger marked 35% off, bringing the price down to $19.49


The charger features a 130W high-power output, so you can charge your devices like an iPad, iPhone or MacBook at great speeds. It also has a PPS port to fast charge compatible devices like the Samsung Galaxy S24, 23, and 22 Ultra. It’s perfect for home use and on the go to keep your gadgets charged.

The UGREEN 130W USB-C Car Charger is 35% off

Advanced chips built in the charger ensures safe charging to protect your devices from short-circuiting, over-voltage, over-current and overheating, giving you peace of mind that your devices and car remain safe while charging.


The UGREEN car charger has an LED soft blue light, so you can find the ports even when it’s dark when night comes. 

If you are looking for a durable charger to power your devices on the go and have daily backup, the UGREEN USB-C Car Charger makes for a good investment. Get yours now!

Preview Product Price
UGREEN 130W USB C Car Charger, Type C Car Charger Adapter Compatible with iPhone 17 17 Air 17 Pro 17 Pro Max 16 16 Plus 16 Pro 16 Pro Max 15 14 13 12, Galaxy S24 S23 Ultra, iPad, MacBook, and More UGREEN 130W USB C Car Charger, Type C Car Charger Adapter Compatible with iPhone 17 17 Air 17 Pro 17... $29.99 $19.49Amazon Prime Buy on Amazon

Latest News
Apple No Longer Labeling Mac Mini and Apple Watches As Carbon Neutral
Apple No Longer Labeling Mac Mini and Apple Watches As Carbon Neutral
1 Min Read
Safari Technology Preview 229 Released By Apple
Safari Technology Preview 229 Released By Apple
1 Min Read
Charlie Brown And Snoopy Are Staying On Apple TV+ For Five More Years
Charlie Brown And Snoopy Are Staying On Apple TV+ For Five More Years
1 Min Read
The Second-Gen Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS Is $70 Off
The Second-Gen Apple Watch SE 40mm GPS Is $70 Off
1 Min Read
Government in the United Kingdom Requests Access to User Data in iCloud
Government in the United Kingdom Requests Access to User Data in iCloud
1 Min Read
AirPods Pro 3 Teardown Video Uploaded by iFixit
AirPods Pro 3 Teardown Video Uploaded by iFixit
1 Min Read
Apple Halting Developments on Budget-Friendly Vision Pro for Smart Glasses
Apple Halting Developments on Budget-Friendly Vision Pro for Smart Glasses
1 Min Read
Get the iPhone 17 Case with MagSafe at $5 Off!
Get the iPhone 17 Case with MagSafe at $5 Off!
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Series 3 Models and iPhone 11 Pro Max Deemed As Vintage
Apple Watch Series 3 Models and iPhone 11 Pro Max Deemed As Vintage
1 Min Read
New Vision Pro Apparently Confirmed by FCC Leak
New Vision Pro Apparently Confirmed by FCC Leak
1 Min Read
New MacBook and iPad Confirmed by FCC Leak
New MacBook and iPad Confirmed by FCC Leak
1 Min Read
The Apple Pencil Pro is $30 Off
The Apple Pencil Pro is $30 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?