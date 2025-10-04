The UGREEN 130W USB-C Car Charger is 35% off

Amazon has the UGREEN 130W USB-C Car Charger marked 35% off, bringing the price down to $19.49

The charger features a 130W high-power output, so you can charge your devices like an iPad, iPhone or MacBook at great speeds. It also has a PPS port to fast charge compatible devices like the Samsung Galaxy S24, 23, and 22 Ultra. It’s perfect for home use and on the go to keep your gadgets charged.

Advanced chips built in the charger ensures safe charging to protect your devices from short-circuiting, over-voltage, over-current and overheating, giving you peace of mind that your devices and car remain safe while charging.

The UGREEN car charger has an LED soft blue light, so you can find the ports even when it’s dark when night comes.

If you are looking for a durable charger to power your devices on the go and have daily backup, the UGREEN USB-C Car Charger makes for a good investment. Get yours now!