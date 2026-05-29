The UGREEN Nexode Air 65W GaN Charger is just $25

Enjoy a 65W output in charging! The UGREEN charger is optimized to power the MacBook Air from 0 to 50 in about 30 minutes. It features GaN technology with the most recent GaN chip, allowing for fast charging, and Thermal Guard Technology prevents your device from overheating when being charged to protect you and the battery.

It features an ultra compact design that features foldable prongs, so you can fit it in your pocket or a small space in your bag. Bring it with you anywhere on your travels to stay powered on the go.

The charger features a minimalist design with a matte starry silver gray color, with the port panel of the USB featuring translucent frosted glass. Accommodate your charging needs on the go or at home with the UGREEN Nexode Air 65W GaN charger for just $25 Amazon today!