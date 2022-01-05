The Ultimate Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle is now available for $20

iLounge has a special deal on the Ultimate Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle, which allows you to gain superb competency and mastery in Microsoft Excel.

MS Excel is such a useful tool for just about every industry there is, and as such you’ll need to learn the app’s fundamentals and more. You can kickstart your training or supplement your existing knowledge with this course bundle, which is made up of 6 courses, more than 400 lessons and featuring tons of content.

Some notable inclusions are advanced functions and formulas, visualizing data and creating effective graphs and charts, DAX, Power Pivot and Query, VBA and macros. After completing the bundle you’ll be equipped with enough knowledge and skills to outmatch the competition!

The Ultimate Microsoft Excel Certification Training Bundle normally costs $945 while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $20 during our New Year Sale from January 3 to 7. Grab the training bundle while the promo lasts!