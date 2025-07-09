Daily Deals

The USB-C AirPods Max is $150 Off

By Samantha Wiley
Grab Apple’s premium over-ear headphones at an attractively low price. Today, the USB-C AirPods Max is down to just $399 from its original price of $550 on Amazon.

The AirPods Max with USB-C offers high-end Personalized Audio and pro-level noise cancellation, courtesy of the H1 chip and custom acoustic design. Everything sounds better and the audio will seem to come from all around you. It also has memory ear foam cushions and a knit-mesh canopy for unparalleled comfort. In addition, the cushions seal the sound so you can enjoy the latest movies and your favorite tunes.

You can choose from five colors, including Orange, Purple, and Midnight to suit your style and fashion preferences. You’ll love the way the headphones connect to your iPhone, Mac, or iPad, and the automatic switching makes it even more seamless. The USB-C port is a welcome change to Lightning too. Get the discounted AirPods Max today!

