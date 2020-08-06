Tivoo-Max Smart Alarm Clock & Speaker is now 16% Off

We at iLounge have a special deal on the Tivoo-Max Smart Alarm Clock & Speaker, which allows you to listen to your favorite tunes in style.

Want a powerful audio device and a party centerpiece at the same time? The Tivoo-Max is a pixel art speaker that pumps out songs at an impressive 40 watts. It’s a 2.1 speaker as well for respectable bass sounds. At the front is a programmable LED display with 16 million colors. You can create pixel art or play pixel games via the Divoom Smart app.

Tivoo-Max Smart Alarm Clock & Speaker

The device doesn’t stop there. You can also use it as an alarm clock and wake up via gradual lighting and audio. It’s also a sleep aid that can produce Alphawave white noise. Connect to your smartphone and you’ll get real time notifications displayed on the pixel screen. It’s groovy and incredibly useful at the same time!

