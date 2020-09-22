iLounge Logo

TOKK™ CAM C2 a Discreet Day/Night Vision Camera is 18% Off

We at iLounge have a special deal on the TOKK CAM C2: Discreet Day/Night Vision Camera, which allows you to keep tabs on your business or property in an unobtrusive manner.

The Cam C2 measures just over an inch in diameter, perfect for when you need a discreet video monitoring system. The ultra-compact form hides features you’d expect in a high-end camera, including HD recording, streaming, mic capabilities and wireless app control.

Installing the camera is just a matter of attaching to any metal surface and letting it do the work. It captures sound along with video, has night vision capability and sports an impressive 90-minute battery life on a full charge. It’s great for mobile surveillance, as a car dashcam and a wearable body cam, among other things.

The TOKK CAM C2 camera normally costs $79, while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $64.99. You get 18% off with our deal.

