TOKK™ Fingerprint USB is 50% off

iLounge has a special deal on the TOKK Fingerprint USB, which allows you to have a flash drive that can only be unlocked using your fingerprint.

Get a futuristic storage device that uses fingerprint technology for security. Introducing the TOKK Fingerprint USB, a sleek and portable storage solution that houses a built-in fingerprint scanner as a primary access tool to the files housed within. The capacity is 32GB and works with both Apple and Windows operating systems.

The scanner can store up to 10 unique fingerprints so you, your friends or family members can access the files. It’s tough, waterproof and small enough to bring with you every day. TOKK promises a level of security unlike any other!

The TOKK Fingerprint USB normally costs $99 while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $49.99. You get 50% off with our deal. Don’t hesitate and buy it today!