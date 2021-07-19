TourBox Neo: The Ultimate Controller for Creators is 21% Off

iLounge have a special deal on the TourBox Neo: The Ultimate Controller for Creators, which allows you to get more things done seamlessly in photo and video editing, as well as drawing programs.

Once you’ve worked with the TourBox Neo you’ll feel like there’s a hand missing if you don’t have it. It’s fully optimized to help with all your drawing and editing tasks with a slew of intuitive controls. For instance, there’s the knob that handles various brush controls, such as transparency and size, and the scroller, wheel and knobs make work in Illustrator, Lightroom and Photoshop so much easier.

When paired with a mouse or tablet you’ll feel more empowered and can work on the task at hand more smoothly. You’ll love how each control has a precise acceleration, accuracy and speed. Furthermore, you can customize the TourBox’s settings via the console software.

The TourBox Neo: Ultimate Controller for Creators normally costs $190 while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $149.99. You get 21% off with our deal.