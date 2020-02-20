Get the TREBLAB XR700 PRO Wireless Sports Earphones for just $29

We at iLounge have a special deal on the TREBLAB XR700 PRO Wireless Sports Earphones, which allows you to focus on working out and enjoy high-quality audio using tough and durable earbuds.

Don’t you just hate it when your wireless earbuds keep falling out every time you run or exercise? The pro wireless earbuds from TREBLAB should keep this common yet pesky problem away for good. Featuring lightweight material that’s rated IPX7 water-resistant and sweat-proof, and comfortable eartips that fasten securely to your ear, you can finally concentrate on giving it your all every workout session.

TREBLAB XR700 PRO Wireless Sports Earphones

The wireless sports earbuds have true HD sounds, passive noise cancellation, and bass boost so you can feel every beat. On-device controls let you manage calls and music with just one finger. A single full charge lasts up to 9 hours.

The TREBLAB XR700 Pro normally costs $39.97, while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $29.99. You get 24% with our deal!