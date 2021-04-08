Trio 3-in-1 Aluminum Desktop Charging Stand is 66% Off

iLounge has a special deal on the Trio 3-in-1 Aluminum Desktop Charging Stand, which allows you to manage your devices in a convenient and clutter-free charging accessory.

The Trio 3 in 1 desktop charging stand from Trio is a literal trifecta for your iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch. Set this on your table and there’s instantly less clutter in terms of charging cables and adapters.

The stand also acts as a holder so you can read messages, watch videos or do video calls at an optimal viewing angle. The cradles are reinforced with soft rubber so there’s no chance of scratching your precious devices. It’s space-saving and looks very nice, being made from aluminum. No matter where you put it the charging stand will look right at home!

The Trio 3-in-1 Aluminum Desktop Charging Stand normally costs $59 while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $19.99. You get 66% off with our deal!