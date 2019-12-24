Try the CasVPN instead of Nord VPN with 93% off

iLounge has a special deal on the CasVPN, which allows you to browse the world wide web with complete anonymity and enjoy features such as malware protection, AES encryption, and speed.

Just like Nord VPN, CasVPN is a speedy yet stable VPN service with excellent protocols, dedicated servers and 256-bit AES encryption as its calling card. This equals consistent speed no matter the time, day or device. You’ll be able to watch geo-restricted TV shows and movies in ultra HD, and download as many files as you’d like, thanks to unrestricted P2P file sharing.

CasVPN

A single subscription allows up to five simultaneous connections and auto-blocks adware, malware, trojan and ads. The VPN platform doesn’t do a sign-in model so your private information is kept safe from prying eyes.

How much is CasVPN, you say? Well, for a 1-year, 3-year or lifetime subscription you normally pay $143.40, $430.20 and $717, respectively, while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $9.99, $19.99 and $29.99. You get a 93% off with our deals!