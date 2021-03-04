Ucam Private Home Security Camera is 21% off

iLounge has a special deal on the Ucam Private Home Security Camera, which allows you to keep tabs on your home and family members without worrying about getting spied on.

The Ucam home security camera is the first surveillance device to be powered by IoTex blockchain, which means you have exclusive access to all the data recorded and stored on it. Furthermore, Ucam gives you the right to accept or block users for utmost privacy.

Turning on the camera gives you full HD, 1080p resolution on both recording and livestream options. There’s also the latest bells and whistles, including tilt, pan and zoom options, night vision, motion detection and two way audio. It features a minimal footprint and compact design so you can fit it at any strategic location and it’ll still look right at home.

The Ucam Private Home Security Camera normally costs $59 while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $46.99. You get 21% off with our deal!