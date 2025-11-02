UGREEN’s Nexode 65W GaN Wall Charger Is 38% Off

Amazon has the UGREEN Nexode Wall Charger 65W GaN marked 38% off. The charger features 65W of efficient charging to power your device. It comes with one USB-A port and 2 USB-C ports, so you can charge 3 devices at the same time, such as an iPhone, laptop, and tablet, boosting your efficiency and productivity.

The charger utilizes GaN technology, allowing you to charge your devices safely without overheating while energy usage is optimized. The UGREEN charger has a compact design and foldable plug, letting you bring it with you in your bag and luggage without taking up unnecessary space, being half the size of the 61W model of the USB-C charger.

UGREEN Nexode is widely compatible with multiple devices like an iPad Pro, MacBook series, iPhone from iPhone 15-17 and more. If you are looking for a charger to accommodate all your charging needs, get the UGREEN Nexode 65W GaN USB-C charger now!