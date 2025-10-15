UGREEN’s Qi2 25W MagFlow Powerbank is $40 Off

Amazon has the UGREEN Qi2 MagFlow 25W Powerbank marked $40 off. The powerbank can provide you with up to 45W of charging with a wired option and 25W for wireless charging. It is built with 20000mAh power to keep you connected while you are on-the-go.

The UGREEN powerbank has dual-device charging capabilities, meaning you can charge an iPhone wirelessly and another iPhone using the USB-C port, and charge 2 devices at once.

The powerbank has a reliable and strong magnet that attaches securely to iPhone devices from the iPhone 12 to 17, so you won’t have to worry about it falling off. The UGREEN powerbank has built-in surge protection and temperature control to keep your device from overheating and not charging properly.

If you are looking for a powerbank to accommodate your charging needs with peace of mind that your device is safe, the UGREEN Magnetic Qi2 25W Powerbank is a great choice. Get yours now!