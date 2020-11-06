UninstallPKG Mac App is 30% off

iLounge has a special deal on the UninstallPKG Mac App, which allows you to clean your computer of unwanted apps, files, and file extensions.

If there was ever a contest in which uninstaller software for Mac is best then the UninstallPKG takes the top spot. Simply run the software and it will remove package files and its installed components clean, including apps you no longer use or printer drivers, for example.

It’s unique from other uninstaller tools in that it’s more powerful. UninstallPKG can sweep Flash and Java plugins, Office 2016, leftover files from manually removed apps and even take out LogInItems and Dock apps and their associated files.

Best of all, the app is lightweight and anyone can use it’s intuitive and easy to understand interface. The UninstallPKG Mac App normally costs $9 while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $6.99. You get 30% off with our deal.