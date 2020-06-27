Get 26% off on the Universal 3D Mobile Phone Screen Magnifier with Speaker

Have you ever wanted to play the content on your phone on a larger screen? Instead of using the software that doesn’t even work properly to show the content on your laptop’s screen, why not use a 3D device that will magnify your phone’s screen and see it on an HD screen?

Universal 3D Mobile Phone Screen Magnifier with Speaker

You should buy the Universal 3D Mobile Phone Screen Magnifier with Speaker that displays the contents of your phone screen three times the original. Also, when you buy it here you get a 26% discount. The original price is $29.99 when you buy it here, you get it for $21.99.

Now you can magnify the mobile’s screen two to three times. This device offers clear magnification to avoid fatigue. It also has a hands-free button so that you can answer the calls without picking up the phone.

Once you charge it, it will run for five hours. This device also comes with a built-in speaker that produces great sound. There will be no need to install any extra audio devices. This Universal 3D Mobile Phone Screen Magnifier with Speaker is the best way to watch your favorite content at a larger scale.