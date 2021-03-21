UPERFECT Portable Monitor is 6% off

iLounge has a special deal on the UPERFECT Portable Monitor, which allows you to get a second display for your smartphone or laptop in a convenient package.

Need a bigger screen for watching movies, TV shows or funny videos on YouTube? How about a second monitor for your laptop to boost productivity? You won’t need a full-fledged monitor- the UPERFECT Portable Monitor can give you what you want, with a few plusses along the way.

The 15.6 inch full HD display produces a crisp, wide-viewing angle picture in landscape or portrait mode. The monitor has a built in quad speakers for a more immersive experience. Plug in your device via USB-C, HDMI or Mini DP, or charge your phone as you stream, thanks to the USB 3.1 protocol.

The UPERFECT 15.6 inch Portable Monitor normally costs $219 while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $204.99. You get 6% off with our deal.