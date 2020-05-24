Improve your posture with the UPRIGHT GO 2™

It is not an easy task to improve your posture. It takes a lot of time and also concentration to improve your posture. Not many people know the tips and tricks on how to improve their posture.

Whenever you sit, you may think that sitting posture is right, but in reality, it is not. Slowly it will damage your spine. So, the most basic aspect of getting your posture right is to know when it is wrong.

UPRIGHT GO 2™

This device the UPRIGHT GO 2™ is a smart device that will tell you when your posture wrong. This device is the simplest and the fastest way to get your posture right. It is a small trainer that fits on your spine. It will automatically vibrate when you slouch, thus reminding that you are not in the correct posture.

This device also comes with a smartphone app. With the app, you can record and track your stats, and progress. With this app, you can also create a personalized plan based on your progress that will help improve your posture in two weeks.

It is easy to wear this device. You can wear it by placing directly on the skin using the hypoallergenic adhesive strips. These stripes are included in the price. You can also wear it by connecting it to the UPRIGHT NECKLACE a “Techcessory” which is sold separately.

Now you have a chance to correct your body posture with this amazing device which is available with a discount. With this deal, you can buy it for $89.99 and save 9%.