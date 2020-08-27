Urban Warrior Wireless Charging Box is 10% off

We at iLounge have a special deal on the Urban Warrior Wireless Charging Box, which allows you to charge virtually any device using one convenient bundle.

It takes considerable effort (and space) to assemble a multi-use charger with the requisite cables, stand and a card reader. Even then, you’d need a small pouch or bag to hold them all together.

The Urban Warrior Wireless Charging Box has it all- 6 types of cable, a sim ejector and slot, phone cradle, memory reader and LED flashlight. The wireless charging device can juice Qi-compatible phones as it’s plugged in to a wall outlet. It’s small enough to bring with you and can fit into a jeans pocket or carry bag. It’s truly the urban warrior’s best friend, especially if you’re on to carry a lot of devices.

The Urban Warrior Wireless Charging Box is normally priced at $65, while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $58. You get 10% off with our deal.

Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley
Samantha Wiley is a News Editor at iLounge.
