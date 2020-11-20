USB-C to Lightning Cable by Tech Essentials is 50% off

iLounge has a special deal on the USB-C to Lightning Cable, which allows you to get a durable and fast-charging cable for your daily drivers.

The USB-C to Lightning Cable from Tech Essentials is an improvement over generic cables that come with smartphones. For instance, it’s longer at 3.3 feet and makes charging and data transfer more convenient. You no longer have to sit in an awkward position as you use your iPhone or iPad while it’s charging on a wall socket.

The braided nylon material not only looks good but it protects the internal wires from breaking sooner compared to plastic ones. You invest in a cable that should last two to three times longer than frail and flimsy aftermarket ones. It also supports fast charging so nothing is left out of the equation.

The USB-C to Lightning Cable normally costs $29 while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $14.99. You get 50% off with our deal.