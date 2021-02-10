VANKYO Performance V600 Native 1080P LED HDMI Projector is 32% Off

iLounge has a special deal on the VANKYO Performance V600 Native 1080p LED Projector, which allows you to get full HD picture up to 300 inches at a very affordable price.

Need an affordable yet powerful and versatile projector for home entertainment or business use? The VANKYO V600 is just what you need. With it you can enjoy 1920×1080 resolution with a 5000:1 contrast ratio and brightness of up to 6,500 lux. The LED lamp type lasts longer than traditional projector bulbs at an impressive 10 years.

The V600 can throw an incredible 300 inch screen for an immersive, cinema-like experience. The included dual stereo speakers should suffice for audio aspects. Connectivity is handled by two HDMI ports, USB, VGA, AV, audio in and SD.

The VANKYO Performance V600 Native 1080p LED Projector normally costs $249 while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $169.99. You get 32% off with our deal.