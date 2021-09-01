VideoDuke Licenses for Mac: Lifetime Upgrade Guarantee is 24% Off

iLounge has a special deal on the VideoDuke Licenses for Mac: Lifetime Upgrade Guarantee, which allows you to download videos for offline viewing on thousands of websites, including YouTube, DailyMotion and more.

Video downloader tools are a dime a dozen, but VideoDuke has a few extra tricks up its sleeve. It’s a downloader for Mac that supports more than a thousand websites, video formats and quality settings. You can tweak the downloader to do exactly what you want, including converting to mp3 for audio and capture album art and closed captioning. You can download channels, full playlists and 8K videos where supported.

VideoDuke has browser integration and custom bookmarks for management. Best of all, it runs in the background and doesn’t use up all your Mac’s resources.

VideoDuke offers lifetime upgrade for each new update. It normally costs $64 for Family plans on up to 3 devices, while we at iLounge are giving it away for just $44.99. You get 30% off with our deal.